This QAnon Militia of Ex-Cops and Soldiers Is Training ‘Patriots’ for Revolution

Stephan: These days I often feel like I am publishing SR (obviously not on the internet) sometime in 1860 as the momentum for the Civil War was building up. And it is particularly scary because the armed forces and law enforcement are deeply compromised by White supremacists and QANON supporters amongst their numbers.

A FLAG FOR THE QANON CONSPIRACY THEORY IS FLOWN WITH OTHER RIGHT WING FLAGS DURING A PRO-TRUMP RALLY ON OCTOBER 11, 2020 IN RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK CREDIT: STEPHANIE KEITH/GETTY

After 15 hours on his feet protecting the attendees at a QAnon conference in Dallas, Robert Patrick Lewis was tired.

But then the former Army sergeant, who did two tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, heard disgraced former national security advisor Michael Flynn speak. Flynn, who himself took the QAnon pledge and has become part celebrity and part spiritual leader to the QAnon faithful, called for a military coup in the U.S., and suddenly he felt invigorated.

So he fired up a YouTube livestream and spoke straight to camera: “We need to talk about a revolution.”

Lewis is a full-fledged QAnon believer and founder of the 1st Amendment Praetorians, named after the elite Roman soldiers who protected the emperor. The group consists of former military, law enforcement, and intelligence personnel whose stated mission is to provide pro bono security for “patriotic and religious events across the country.”

The group was founded last September and has […]