States across the country are dropping barriers to voting, widening a stark geographic divide in ballot access

Stephan: I have been writing about what I call The Great Schism Trend for a decade, but this trend has taken a turn I did not think we would get to. Recently I have done story after story about how the Republican Party at the state level is trying to gut democracy, keeping the form, but not the substance. Doing this through surgically targeted voter suppression and gerrymandering. I confess that a part of me feels the voters in those states have gotten what they voted for. But now there is this. At the same time as Republican-controlled states are moving to authoritarian fascism, states controlled by Democrats are going in the opposite direction; they are making voting more universal and fair. Wonderful good news. The result of all this is that if you live in a Republican-controlled state you will no longer live in a democracy, but if you live in a Democrat-controlled state democracy is not only supported but thriving. Can a nation endure when part of it is fascist and part of it is democratic? I guess we are going to find out because the U.S. government at the federal level is constipated to the point of dysfunction. The obvious thing to do would be to pass universal federal election rules that overrule all the state fascist nonsense, and that support ease of voting, and a voting environment where there is a high probability that any voter who wishes to vote can do so. But the Democrats can't seem to figure out how to do that in the face of a Republican Party that won't even talk about the issue.

Voting in Las Vegas on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020. Nevada permanently adopted universal mail voting this year. Credit: John Locher/AP

More than half of U.S. states have lowered somebarriers to voting since the 2020 election, making permanent practices that helped produce record voter turnout during the coronavirus pandemic — a striking countertrend to the passage this year of restrictions in key Republican-controlled states.

New laws in states from Vermont to California expand access to the voting process on a number of fronts, such as offering more options for early and mail voting, protecting mail ballots from being improperly rejected and making registering to vote easier.

Some states restored voting rights to people with past felony convictions or expanded options for voters with disabilities, two long-standing priorities among voting advocates. And in Virginia, a new law requires localities to receive preapproval or feedback on voting changesas a shield against racial discrimination, a first for states after the Supreme Court struck down a key part of the federal Voting Rights Act in 2013.

The push to make voting easier aroundthe country comes even as