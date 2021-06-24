State university faculty, students to be surveyed on beliefs

Stephan: This is what fascism looks like. Ostensibly, this is a regulation to assure diversity but, in fact, this is going to turn out to be a Republican way of assuring White supremacy continues unchallenged. This is part of the Critical Race Theory nonsense conspiracy. Let me give you some facts not a single public school in America even acknowledges let only teaches. A majority of the signers of the Declaration of Independence and nearly half of the delegates to the Constitutional Convention owned slaves. Four of the first five presidents of the United States were slaveowners. If we can't tell ourselves the truth about our founding, and you have the kind of hysteria that now consumes so many school boards what we will end up with is an increasingly ignorant population; one easily manipulated by emotional buzz words.

Police create a barrier between a group of protesters and Kaitlin Bennett, a gun rights advocate who hosts the Liberty Hangout show during her visit to the University of South Florida campus on Oct. 7, 2020, in Tampa. Credit: LUIS SANTANA | Times

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA — In his continued push against the “indoctrination” of students, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation that will require public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints to support “intellectual diversity.

The survey will discern “the extent to which competing ideas and perspectives are presented” in public universities and colleges, and seeks to find whether students, faculty and staff “feel free to express beliefs and viewpoints on campus and in the classroom,” according to the bill.

The measure, which goes into effect July 1, does not specify what will be done with the survey results. But DeSantis and Sen. Ray Rodrigues, the sponsor of the bill, suggested on Tuesday that budget cuts could be looming if universities and colleges are found to be “indoctrinating” […]