UN Experts Urge Vatican to End Child Sex Abuse in Catholic Institutes

After reports of children being sexually harassed in Catholic institutions, senior UN rights experts have urged the Vatican to end child sex abuse in these institutes and punish the victims.

Four special rapporteurs have revealed that they had written to the Vatican in April, voicing their “utmost concern about the numerous allegations around the world of sexual abuse and violence committed by members of the Catholic Church against children”.

These rapporteurs do not represent the United Nations (UN) but submit their findings to the UN, and have now released their letters that they sent to the UN.

The experts called for “all necessary measures” to stop any kind of future sexual abuse to children and accused that the Catholic institutes “protect alleged abusers, cover up crimes, obstruct accountability of alleged abusers, and evade reparations due to victims”.

In addition to this, the experts have also urged authorities to punish those who are behind these crimes and added that it should be made sure that “reparations are paid […]