Scorching Hot in Phoenix: What it’s Like to Work in 115 Degrees

Stephan: Phoenix today was 108°F. This is not sustainable for outdoor work. It is one thing to stand around in such heat, in the Sun, quite another to be doing physical labor. This reality is going to have many impacts on life in the city of Phoenix. This is part of the Out of the Southwest Trend I see.

PHOENIX — As the sun rose on another day of record-breaking heat, Juan Gutierrez and his construction crew were already sweating through their long-sleeve shirts. It was 91 degrees, and workers in a subdivision called Desert Oasis were racing to nail together the wooden skeletons of $380,000 homes that had sold before they were even built.

“Your skin falls off, you have to cover up everything,” said Mr. Gutierrez, 22, who has been undocumented since he came to the United States as a 4-year-old. “It’s work you have to do. You have no choice.”