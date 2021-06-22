Global Hopes in Doubt After G7 Fails to Meet Climate Finance Pledges for Poor Nations

Stephan: What world leaders have not apparently gotten yet is that climate change cannot be handled at just the national level. The only way we are going to get through this and retain a civilization that would be familiar to any of us, is by seeing this as an international crisis.

Activists from the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion pour a black liquid to represent oil, into the mouth of a fellow activist as they demonstrate against oil giant Shell on the beach in St Ives, Cornwall on June 11, 2021, on the first day of the three-day G7 summit being held from 11-13 June. G7 leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K., and the United States met for the first time in nearly two years for the three-day talks in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.

Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty

The Group of 7 leaders last week ended their summit without a firm and clear commitment on how they’re going to deliver on the annual $100 billion climate finance pledge they made over a decade ago, sparking criticism from United Nations climate chief Patricia Espinosa.

The climate finance for developing nations, Espinosa has said, is “absolutely crucial” to the success of ongoing climate negotiations.

“Regarding finance,” she told the UK Observer, “I’d have really hoped for a clearer signal on how and when we will be able to see the commitment to mobilize the […]