Conservative momentum in Catholic Church emerges in dramatic rift with Biden

Stephan: I find this manufactured confrontation between the Roman Catholic Bishops, and the state, in the persons of Joe Biden and his wife, one of the stupidest political moves I have ever seen. The bishops are using their religious authority to influence state policies. It is positively medieval. Something from the Medici. And I predict there is going to be enormous pushback, resulting in a diminution of the bishops, and the church itself. But equally important there is going to be a wrenching apart of the Roman Catholic community and a challenge to the authority of the Pope himself. This is truly boneheaded.

The President and FIrst Lady at. mass

Pope Francis and President Joe Biden, both liberals, are the two most high-profile Roman Catholics in the world.

But in the United States, neither of these men is determining the direction of the Catholic Church. It is now a conservative movement that decides how the Catholic Church asserts its power in America.

That reality was unmistakably declared last week, when the country’s bishops voted overwhelmingly to draft guidelines for the Eucharist, advancing a conservative push to deny Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights.

“There is a special obligation of those who are in leadership because of their public visibility,” Bishop Kevin Rhoades, who heads the diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in Indiana, said after the vote.

It was the most dramatic example of the conservative Catholic movement’s reach since Biden was elected. But the contingent had been gaining strength throughout the Donald Trump era, clashing with the Vatican, wresting influence away from Pope Francis’ top representatives in the United States and further polarizing the Catholic faithful in the process. And now, American Catholics are […]