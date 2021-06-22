Conservative momentum in Catholic Church emerges in dramatic rift with Biden

Pope Francis and President Joe Biden, both liberals, are the two most high-profile Roman Catholics in the world.
But in the United States, neither of these men is determining the direction of the Catholic Church. It is now a conservative movement that decides how the Catholic Church asserts its power in America.
That reality was unmistakably declared last week, when the country’s bishops voted overwhelmingly to draft guidelines for the Eucharist, advancing a conservative push to deny Biden Communion over his support for abortion rights.
“There is a special obligation of those who are in leadership because of their public visibility,” Bishop Kevin Rhoades, who heads the diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in Indiana, said after the vote.
It was the most dramatic example of the conservative Catholic movement’s reach since Biden was elected. But the contingent had been gaining strength throughout the Donald Trump era, clashing with the Vatican, wresting influence away from Pope Francis’ top representatives in the United States and further polarizing the Catholic faithful in the process. And now, American Catholics are […]
There needs to be separation of church and state, as Jesus so taught with respect to Caeser. The problem is that Biden is all talk, and beneath that veneer of a pious Catholic is a dishonest person and opportunistic politician.He doesn’t walk the walk. All talk.