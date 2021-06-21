Tough Truths Are Desperately Needed About America’s Lost Wars

Stephan: We have spent hundreds of billions of dollars of your money and mine fighting wars, that have cost tens of thousands of lives, and untold misery and social violence. For what? This article raises some of what I think are the relevant questions and suggests some answers. I will suggest one more answer that is not mentioned. When we made the military an all-volunteer institution, I can tell you from personal experience, we never for a moment considered that the military would go from an experience most American families would have one way or another, into something that only involves about 1% of Americans, even as it has become unspeakably profitable for the military-industrial complex about which Dwight Eisenhower warned us. So few Americans are involved with the military today that these failed wars are hardly a factor in anyone's lives. That is how politicians are able to get away with them.

A U.S. soldier fires an anti-tank rocket during a live-fire exercise in Zabul province, Afghanistan, in July 2010. Credit: U.S. Army/flickr

Americans may already be lying themselves out of what little remains of their democracy.

The big lie uniting and motivating today’s Republicans is, of course, that Donald Trump, not Joe Biden, won the 2020 presidential election. Other big lies in our recent past include the notion that climate change is nothing but a Chinese hoax, that Russia was responsible for Hillary Clinton’s electoral defeat in 2016, and that the invasion of Iraq in 2003 was necessary because that country’s leader, Saddam Hussein, had something to do with the 9/11 attacks (he didn’t!) and possessed weapons of mass destruction that could be used against the United States, a “slam dunk” truth, according to then-CIA Director George Tenet (it wasn’t!).

Americans have become remarkably tolerant of comfortable lies, generally preferring them to uncomfortable truths.

Those and other lies, large and small, along with systemic corruption in Washington are precisely why so many Americans have been driven to despair. Small […]