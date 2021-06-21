One of them has to go: The GOP or America as we know it

Stephan: Thom Hartmann, in my opinion, is correct in what he says. Democracy is not possible in a two-party system when one party, on the basis of objectively verifiable data, not partisanship, has become an anti-democratic criminal syndicate. The United States is in a cold civil war, one that is not yet fully recognized.

Texas is showing us all how the corruption that has overwhelmed the GOP has reached a crisis point, and it’s killing people.

President Dwight Eisenhower said, “If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”

Sadly, Eisenhower’s Republican Party is now there: they haven’t governed to protect or help the people at the federal or state level since the Reagan Revolution. Today, instead, they simply engage in a corrupt form of political performance art while stuffing their pockets with corporate money.

Today’s example: Greg Abbott.

Corrupt Texas Governor Greg Abbott is the poster child for corrupt Republicans’ sellout to the fossil fuel industry. And the consequence of that will almost certainly kill hundreds of Texans this summer. But Abbott really, really doesn’t want you to be thinking about that.

His latest scam to divert Texans’ attention away from this malfeasance is to proudly declare that Texas is […]