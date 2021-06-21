Americans Still Oppose Overturning Roe v. Wade

STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- Nearly six in 10 Americans do not want Roe v. Wade overturned
- Republicans are closely split on reversing the landmark decision
- Bans on early-term abortions fall short of U.S. public support
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Gallup’s latest update on U.S. abortion attitudes finds 58% of Americans opposed to overturning the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, while 32% are in favor. Since 1989, between 52% and 66% of U.S. adults have wanted to maintain the landmark abortion decision. Today’s support roughly matches the average over that three-decade period.
Line graph. Trend from 1989 to 2021 in the percentage of Americans who would like to see the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its Roe v. Wade abortion decision and the percentage who would oppose such an action. Opposition to overturning the decision has ranged from a low of 52% (in 2008) to a high of 66% (in 2006). It has been at or near 60% since 2018, including 58% in the latest reading.
The high court recently announced it will take up a Mississippi law prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, throwing […]