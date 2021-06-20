‘As Long as the Party Embraces Trump, It’s Going to Have Trouble’

Stephan: I see this report on Oakland County, Michigan as good news. Because it suggests to me that democracy may survive in both form and substance. There is enough vitality left in our society to heal the Trump years. Indeed, it is an opportunity to reinvigorate civil involvement on a mass scale. For people to take voting really seriously, as they should. This story gives me hope.

Oakland County, MIchigan Credit: Politico

In the aftermath of the 2020 election, the Republican National Committee opted not to order an autopsy into what exactly led to the party’s decline in suburban communities that were, until recently, considered deep red.

But if RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel wanted to understand what happened, she could do worse than to look back at the place she was raised: Oakland County, Michigan.

“Oakland County was kind of the quintessential suburban Republican stronghold over the postwar period,” says Jeff Timmer, a longtime GOP strategist who was executive director of the state party from 2005-2009. It was (and is) a huge source of campaign donations for the party and its candidates. It had massive influence in Lansing, and an influential bipartisan delegation in Washington. It was a must-visit locale for every aspiring Republican presidential candidate.

“When I ran the Michigan Republican Party, we always pointed to Oakland: ‘These guys have got their shit together,’” says Timmer.

To put it bluntly, the shit is no longer together.

Ten years ago, Republicans held two of the four GOP-drawn U.S. House seats […]