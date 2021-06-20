33 Wildfires Are Already Burning Across 10 States – and Summer Hasn’t Even Begun

Stephan: Increasing temperatures, rising seas, increasing wildfires, declining water resources. Almost every day now another alarm goes off about climate change. And yet 139 Republicans in Congress aren't prepared to say human activity plays a role in all this, and therefore the Congressional response to all this is pathetically inadequate.

Los Angeles County Firefighters put out hot spot on a brush fire, estimated at 24 acres, in Westlake Village, California, on April 29, 2021.

Credit: Mel Melcon/ Los Angeles Times/ Getty

Federal meteorologists and climate experts say the potential for another devastating wildfire season is higher than normal for much of the western United States, where a brutal heat wave shattered temperature records across multiple states this week.

Nearly 90 percent of the West is experiencing drought, increasing the amount of “fuel” for fires, such as dead trees and brush that is drying out up to a month ahead of schedule in many places, according to the latest climate update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The past spring has been the warmest on record and the driest since 2006 in the lower 48 states.

Drought conditions have only intensified during the latest heat wave. More than 40 million people experienced triple-digit temperatures this week, straining power grids in Texas and California and prompting officials across the Southwest to warn the public against walking dogs on hot sidewalks and spending […]