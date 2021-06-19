Why G.O.P.-Led States Are Banning the Police From Enforcing Federal Gun Laws

Missouri has become the latest state to throw down a broad challenge to the enforcement of federal firearms laws, as Republican-controlled state legislatures intensify their fierce political counterattack against President Biden’s gun control proposals.
A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson over the weekend — at a gun store called Frontier Justice — threatens a penalty of $50,000 against any local police agency that enforces certain federal gun laws and regulations that constitute “infringements” of Second Amendment gun rights.
At least eight other states — Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia — have taken similar action this year, passing laws of varying strength that discourage or prohibit the enforcement of federal gun statutes by state and local agents and officers.
The new law “is about protecting law-abiding Missourians against government overreach and unconstitutional federal mandates,” Mr. Parson and the attorney general, Eric Schmitt, said in a letter defending the law on Thursday to the U.S. Justice Department. They said the state would “reject any attempt […]
As a NY resident I can attest that NY in general and NY City in particular have the toughest gun laws in the country. Legally acquiring a pistol permit is a time consuming, expensive and very lengthy process here with no certainty of getting one. And NY is completely controlled by Democrats … all branches of State Government and every major metro area. Our Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) has decriminalized almost everything. He has eliminated bail & consequences (catch & release?) for criminal activity! That applies to illegal gun possession, and I’d bet the incident mentioned was committed with an illegal (stolen?) gun. What kind of message are we sending to would be criminals when they know there are no consequences for doing evil things? Evil doers are the problem Stephan.
The whole Republican “straw man” stuff is really getting old!
No guns are good guns. They are all unneeded no matter what their intention. I think all guns should be banned.