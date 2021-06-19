Why G.O.P.-Led States Are Banning the Police From Enforcing Federal Gun Laws

Stephan: Tonight I watched a gunman in New York City terrorize several young children who fell to the ground writhing in fear as he shot at them again and again before running off. Luckily, this creep was such a bad shot he did not injury the children although he did shoot one man in the back. As of 4 days ago there had been 272 mass shootings so far this year. The American gun psychosis is completely out of control, a lethal social insanity. And the Republican Party is doing everything in its power to make it worse; this report proves what I am saying.

Missouri Republican Governor Mike Parson, supporter of gun insanity and mass death

Missouri has become the latest state to throw down a broad challenge to the enforcement of federal firearms laws, as Republican-controlled state legislatures intensify their fierce political counterattack against President Biden’s gun control proposals.

A bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson over the weekend — at a gun store called Frontier Justice — threatens a penalty of $50,000 against any local police agency that enforces certain federal gun laws and regulations that constitute “infringements” of Second Amendment gun rights.

At least eight other states — Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia — have taken similar action this year, passing laws of varying strength that discourage or prohibit the enforcement of federal gun statutes by state and local agents and officers.

The new law “is about protecting law-abiding Missourians against government overreach and unconstitutional federal mandates,” Mr. Parson and the attorney general, Eric Schmitt, said in a letter defending the law on Thursday to the U.S. Justice Department. They said the state would “reject any attempt […]