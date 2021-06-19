Targeting Biden, Catholic Bishops Advance Controversial Communion Plan

Stephan: This is a very strange and stupid trend. Even though Pope Francis has told them not to do it, the U.S. bishops, a right-wing group of men who did not stop the molestation catastrophe that has plagued the church, but who want to make a political statement by denying President Biden a devout catholic from communion because he supports a woman's right to choose. If they do this, there will be an enormous pushback, including from Roman Catholics as the church becomes increasingly divided. Church attendance is already dropping sharply, and it will be interesting to see how the Pope responds.

President and Dr. Biden during a Roman Catholic church service

The Roman Catholic bishops of the United States, flouting a warning from the Vatican, have overwhelmingly voted to draft guidance on the sacrament of the Eucharist, advancing a push by conservative bishops to deny President Biden communion because of his support of abortion rights.

The decision, made public on Friday afternoon, is aimed at the nation’s second Catholic president, perhaps the most religiously observant commander in chief since Jimmy Carter, and exposes bitter divisions in American Catholicism. It capped three days of contentious debate at a virtual June meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. The measure was approved by a vote of 73 percent in favor and 24 percent opposed.

The Eucharist, or holy communion, is one of the most sacred rituals in Christianity, and bishops have grown worried in recent years about declining Mass attendance and misunderstanding of the importance of the sacrament to Catholic life.

But the move to target a president, who regularly attends Mass and has spent a lifetime steeped in Christian rituals and […]