‘Epic Failure of Humanity’: Global Displaced Population Hits All-Time High

A report released Friday by the United Nations Refugee Agency finds that more than 82 million people across the globe were forcibly displaced by war, persecution, the climate crisis, and other factors by the end of 2020, a record high that one international aid group called “an epic failure of humanity.”
“Behind each number is a person forced from their home and a story of displacement, dispossession, and suffering.”
—Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees
The U.N.’s annual Global Trends in Forced Displacement (pdf) assessment estimates that girls and boys under the age of 18 account for 42% of the 82.4 million people who have fled their homes in search of safety and basic human dignity. Nearly a million children were born as refugees between 2018 and 2020, the report shows.
“Behind each number is a person forced from their home and a story of displacement, dispossession, and suffering. They merit our attention and support not just with humanitarian aid, but in finding solutions to their plight,” said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR). “The tragedy of so many children being […]
Looking at the number and length of the border walls planned, in construction or finished in the last 20 years…it looks to me like the political class is preparing for refugees…just not in the way we might prefer. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Border_barrier
Only Native Americans are the real Americans. The rest of us are all refugees, or unwanted guests, depending upon your view of how our nation became a nation.