‘Epic Failure of Humanity’: Global Displaced Population Hits All-Time High

Stephan: Any world leader who has an IQ bigger than their waist size, ought to realize that migrations due to climate change, the wars they are going to produce over water, social disruption, and unliveable poverty, must be prepared for now. When they happen it will be too late. I have been writing about this for over a decade (see SR archive), and if I can see this in the data, why don't they? But they don't or don't act on it. Short-term greed, "it won't happen on my watch," are the obvious answers to why they don't but there is more to it than that. Right now we have more than 82 million people forced on the move. By 2050 the best estimates I have seen suggest that number will grow to over 350 million, many will be Americans. The effect will be worldwide and civilization-altering.

climate change migrants

A report released Friday by the United Nations Refugee Agency finds that more than 82 million people across the globe were forcibly displaced by war, persecution, the climate crisis, and other factors by the end of 2020, a record high that one international aid group called “an epic failure of humanity.”

“Behind each number is a person forced from their home and a story of displacement, dispossession, and suffering.”

—Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees

The U.N.’s annual Global Trends in Forced Displacement (pdf) assessment estimates that girls and boys under the age of 18 account for 42% of the 82.4 million people who have fled their homes in search of safety and basic human dignity. Nearly a million children were born as refugees between 2018 and 2020, the report shows.

“Behind each number is a person forced from their home and a story of displacement, dispossession, and suffering. They merit our attention and support not just with humanitarian aid, but in finding solutions to their plight,” said Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees (UNHCR). “The tragedy of so many children being […]