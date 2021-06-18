Vaccine Refusal in Trump Country Makes It a Sitting Duck for COVID Delta Variant

Great Britain had great plans for June 21. English citizens had been calling it “Freedom Day,” the day that nation’s COVID restrictions would be lifted after the pandemic’s long siege. A well-managed vaccine rollout has more than half the population fully inoculated, and everything appeared to be moving in the right direction.
Upon the emergence of the COVID-19 variant dubbed “Delta,” however, the U.K.’s plans have changed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed “Freedom Day” for another four weeks, with a potential for more if the variant is not better contained.
The Delta variant of COVID first emerged from the coronavirus wave that subsumed much of India earlier this spring. Reports strongly suggest that it is far more contagious than the original version of the virus, and is doing more damage to those who become infected. It took four weeks for Delta to become the dominant […]
I knew we were in trouble when I offered an unmasked customer a mask while he was trying to go into the grocery store and he threatened to shoot me and called me a traitor
I hope you forced him to wear the mask. We must still be aware of the new types of changed viruses which are appearing now and we do not know how they will effect us even though we might have been vaccinated.
I predict that the variants will become a huge problem even if a person has been vaccinated for the original virus. Know one knows how a variant might mutate into something that the current vaccinations may not protect us from. We may need to have a new vaccination for the variant also. There has already been much talk about a “booster” shot needed in the winter, or next spring or summer.