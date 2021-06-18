Vaccine Refusal in Trump Country Makes It a Sitting Duck for COVID Delta Variant

Stephan: As this article makes clear on the basis of facts, not politics the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. As I write 601,000 have died, and there are 33.5 million cases. But something very weird is going on. Because of political disinformation, the pandemic is going from national to region or state. There is a direct correlation between political views and vaccination rates. We are witnessing a phenomenon rarely seen in history. A segment of Americans are holding a world view against all facts, and even though it may cost them their lives.

Anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers gather at Indiana University’s Sample Gates to protest against mandatory COVID vaccinations that the university is requiring for students, staff and faculty during the upcoming fall semester on June 10, 2021.

Credit: Jeremy Hogan/SOPA/Lightrocket/Getty

Great Britain had great plans for June 21. English citizens had been calling it “Freedom Day,” the day that nation’s COVID restrictions would be lifted after the pandemic’s long siege. A well-managed vaccine rollout has more than half the population fully inoculated, and everything appeared to be moving in the right direction.

Upon the emergence of the COVID-19 variant dubbed “Delta,” however, the U.K.’s plans have changed. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delayed “Freedom Day” for another four weeks, with a potential for more if the variant is not better contained.

The Delta variant of COVID first emerged from the coronavirus wave that subsumed much of India earlier this spring. Reports strongly suggest that it is far more contagious than the original version of the virus, and is doing more damage to those who become infected. It took four weeks for Delta to become the dominant […]