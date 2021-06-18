French wine disaster points to climate change

Stephan: Climate change is going to alter human culture and the economy radically. Exhibit A.

A new study finds a strong chance that climate change helped trigger the recent catastrophe that hit France’s wine industry.

Driving the news: An extraordinary cold snap that gripped France in early April, just after a record-warm early spring, devastated grapes and other fruit crops.

New analysis by the research consortium World Weather Attribution shows that climate change made that disaster — a textbook example of a “false spring” event — up to 60% more likely.

Why it matters: As the world warms, growing seasons are shifting their timing, and frosts are changing their frequency and severity, too. The interaction between the two is making prized crops more vulnerable to large temperature swings.

How it works: Researchers focused on central France, in a region known for its Champagne.