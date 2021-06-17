U.S. workers are among the most stressed in the world, new Gallup report finds

Stephan: If you look at the social outcome data, and put aside your emotions and loyalties, the United States is a dangerous, expensive, stressful place to live. For some reason we cannot tell ourselves the truth about ourselves, and therefore we seem unable to make fostering wellbeing the basis for all our social policies.

Working class family Credit: Masko/Getty

U.S. workers are some of the most stressed employees in the world, according to Gallup’s latest State of the Global Workplace report, which captures how people are feeling about work and life in the past year.

U.S. and Canadian workers, whose survey data are combined in Gallup’s research, ranked highest for daily stress levels of all groups surveyed. Some 57% of U.S. and Canadian workers reported feeling stress on a daily basis, up by eight percentage points from the year prior and compared with 43% of people who feel that way globally, according to Gallup’s 2021 report.

This spike isn’t surprising to Jim Harter, Gallup’s chief workplace scientist, who tells CNBC Make It that rates of daily stress, worry, sadness and anger have been trending upward for American workers since 2009. Concerns over the virus, sickness, financial insecurity and racial trauma all contributed to added stress during the pandemic.

But stress spikes were especially acute for women in the last year: 62% of working women in the U.S. and Canada reported daily feelings of stress compared with 52% […]