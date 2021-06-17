Scientist Who Spent Year at ‘Epicenter’ of Climate Crisis Warns World May Already Have Hit Arctic ‘Tipping Point’

Stephan: I don't know how much clearer it can get that climate change is about to radically alter the earth's environment. And yet 139 Republican Congress members do not think human-mediated climate change is real and, although most Americans do agree that climate change is affected by human activity. But even then, most don't talk about it or contact their Congress members requiring them to do something about climate change. The good news is that Biden seems to understand the reality of climate change and the role humans are playing in bringing it on. But can he get the Republican morons in Congress to get behind him and act? We are going to see, and we are going to have to live with what happens.

Credit: Climate

The atmospheric scientist that led a major year-long Arctic research expedition said Tuesday that the world may have already hit one of the so-called climate “tipping points.”

“The disappearance of summer sea ice in the Arctic is one of the first landmines in this minefield, one of the tipping points that we set off first when we push warming too far,” said Markus Rex of the Alfred Wegener Institute, reports Agence France-Presse.

“And one can essentially ask if we haven’t already stepped on this mine and already set off the beginning of the explosion,” he added.

“If we keep going as we are then the Arctic will be ice-free in summer within a few decades and the world I just described will no longer exist.”

“During the Mosaic expedition, the ice in the spring of 2020 receded more quickly than ever before on record,” Rex said. “The expansion of the ice was only about half as large in the summer than decades ago and only about half as thick as during the times of [Norwegian explorer Fridtjof] Nansen and his expedition with Fram, a wooden sailboat, […]