BP joins consortium seeking wind power off Norway

Stephan: Here is some interesting and, I think, on balance good news. British Petroleum (BP) seeing the writing on the wall is shifting investment to noncarbon energy technologies. Here is the latest.

OSLO, NORWAY – British oil major BP (BP.L) will join Norway’s Statkraft (STATKF.UL) and Aker Offshore Wind (AOW-ME.OL) to bid for permits to build offshore wind power projects off Norway, the companies said on Monday.

The consortium in which each partner will have a 33.3% stake plans to bid for offshore wind power projects in the Soerlige Nordsjoe II licensing area in the southern part of the North Sea, one of the two areas opened in Norway.

The area is suitable for bottom-fixed wind power platform and sits on a maritime border with Denmark, providing a potential to export electricity to neighbouring markets.

The consortium also plans to explore opportunities to provide renewable power to electrify offshore oil and gas facilities, they added.

“Our partnership with Aker and BP will create significant value and contribute towards Europe’s energy transition,” Statkraft Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen said in a statement.

Statkraft has previously been involved in developing offshore wind parks off Britain, but exited the business several years ago citing high costs.

Offshore wind has started to look more economically […]