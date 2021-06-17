Biden: How Europeans have reacted to president’s visit

Stephan: I watched various news outlets in both the U.S. and abroad today and took aboard the good news from Biden's overseas meetings. In place of the childish incompetence of Trump, a statesman represented our country, and it has changed the way America is perceived. Here is how the BBC saw it.

President Biden with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Credit: Reuters

What lessons have Europeans learned from Biden’s trip?

President Biden has reaffirmed America’s traditional support for the European Union as an important partner in global affairs.

Tuesday’s EU-US summit declaration announces a series of joint actions, ranging from the response to the pandemic and action in the fight against climate change to strengthened co-operation on trade, investment and technology. There’s also a firm commitment to defend democracy and human rights.

There is even a breakthrough agreement on greater joint work and co-operation in the area of security and defence, previously an almost taboo subject.

A series of working groups and a new Trade and Technology Council will ensure that, in the coming months, the co-ordination is intensified across the full range of these issues. Europe, and specifically the EU, is back at the centre of US global policy.ADVERTISEMENT

Has Biden’s visit improved security in Europe?

President Biden’s very strong reassertion of America’s support for Nato and, in particular, Article 5, represents an important return to the American leadership of the past and a big […]