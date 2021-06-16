Wednesday, June 16th, 2021
The Democratic Party must be anti-fascist and purge dangerous Trumpers from the government: MSNBC panelist
Author: Sarah K. Burris
Source: Raw Story
Publication Date: June 15, 2021
Link: The Democratic Party must be anti-fascist and purge dangerous Trumpers from the government: MSNBC panelist
Stephan: I absolutely agree with Jason Johnson. I heard him say this on MSNBC, and decided to put it in SR. What is really beginning to worry me about the Biden administration is that no one is being held accountable. They aren't cleaning house, and that is exactly what needs to be done. A personal advocacy: Every citizen should be able to vote, and it should be made as easy as possible but still secure. Also, Voting Day should become a national holiday to facilitate voting, and no postage fee should be required as long as the voting is sent to the correct address.
The swamp protects its own.
What an excellent way to deter voter-suppression!
I think everyone should be required to vote and absente voting by mail should be the norm at least until the virus is over, or forever for disabled people.