The Democratic Party must be anti-fascist and purge dangerous Trumpers from the government: MSNBC panelist

Stephan: I absolutely agree with Jason Johnson. I heard him say this on MSNBC, and decided to put it in SR. What is really beginning to worry me about the Biden administration is that no one is being held accountable. They aren't cleaning house, and that is exactly what needs to be done. A personal advocacy: Every citizen should be able to vote, and it should be made as easy as possible but still secure. Also, Voting Day should become a national holiday to facilitate voting, and no postage fee should be required as long as the voting is sent to the correct address.