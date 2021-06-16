Huge disparities in vaccination rates are creating islands of vulnerability across the country

Stephan: The rampant stupidity of people who live in MAGA world about not getting vaccinated is what is going to keep America under threat from Coivd-19 and its variants. As this report describes islands of vulnerability, particularly in the Red value states, are emerging

Maryland National Guard Sgt. Jason Grant administers a Moderna coronavirus vaccine at CASA de Maryland’s Wheaton Welcome Center on May 21 in Wheaton. Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Just as the United States fell into a patchwork of pandemic responses last year, the lifesaving vaccine drive has encountered troublesome zones of indifference and resistance. President Biden’s goal of at least partial vaccination for 70 percent of Americans by July Fourth now looks to be slipping away. Even more worrisome are persistent islands of vaccine hesitancy in some states and communities that could face renewed illness in the autumn.

On Monday, Republican Gov. Phil Scott announced Vermont had become the first state to vaccinate 80 percent of those eligible with at least one dose. Vermont has given out 131,473 doses per 100,000 population. By contrast, in Mississippi only 35 percent of the overall population has received at least one dose. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention puts the Mississippi vaccination rate at less than half that of Vermont, or 61,278 administered per 100,000.

Where vaccine coverage is strong, the pandemic is receding. In the latest […]