Heat wave enveloping West will shatter records, spark wildfires

Stephan: Can you imagine living someplace where the temperature is above 100°F for days, even weeks, on end? Somedays reaching as high as 128°F? I spent a number of months in the Egyptian/Libyan desert doing an archaeological dig. When it got to 114° the Bedouin men who were doing the heavy labor, just put down their tools and went back to their tents. I can't really imagine what 128° would be like, except that I know it would be dangerous just to go outdoors. This rise in temperature is, I predict, one of the reasons there will be massive movement out of cities like Phoenix. These temperatures will also result in failures of the electric grid, as demand from air conditioning skyrockets, and a growing lack of water problem. The American infrastructure grid is aged and failing, yet 139 Republicans in Congress don't even believe human-mediated climate change exists.

Forecast high temperatures on June 17, 2021, with boxes indicating record highs. (Weatherbell)

A dangerous and widespread mid-June heat wave is bringing blowtorch-like heat, skyrocketing power demand, and “critical” wildfire danger to much of the West Tuesday through this weekend.

Why it matters: The heat is building in a region that is experiencing a record drought, leading to dangerous fire weather conditions, straining electrical grids, and causing water supplies to dwindle further. The heat itself may prove deadly.

Threat level: While the Southwest in particular is used to hot weather, this event could break all-time records in normally hot places like Las Vegas, where the all-time high temperature of 117°F could be toppled and overnight low temperatures won’t fall below 90°F for several days.

The heat wave has engulfed regions from New Mexico to California, northeastward to Utah, and all the way north to the Canadian border, with temperatures approaching the century mark Tuesday in Wyoming and Montana.

Details: Heat warnings and advisories are in effect for tens of millions.