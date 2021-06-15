Why Has Local News Collapsed? Blame Readers.

Stephan: Yet another trend showing the deterioration of American society, the slow death of local journalism. Local journalists are the ones who discover and report on local corruption. The sort of things CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS never get around to reporting. If we are going to save our country we have to each become activists. Do you read and support your local press? Which organizations are you volunteering at? What are you supporting financially? If you are ever going to serve your country in support of democracy now is the time.

Local news is good for us, we’re told daily, most recently this week in a FiveThirtyEight piece and seconded by the Reliable Sources newsletter. Local news makes representative government more accountable, scholars claim. Books and monographs extolling the virtues of local reporting on everything from public health to economic vitality abound. When local reporting goes south, researchers tell us, political polarization, civic corruption, lower voter turnout, reduced civic engagement and even authoritarianism follow. Even I have gone on the record for local news!

So, why is local news collapsing, a trend spotted over the past two years by everybody from the New York Times to the Brookings Institution to the Harvard Business Review? The blame is often placed on rapacious publishers like Alden Global Capital or online advertising giants like Facebook and Google. Yes, […]