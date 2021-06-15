Rand Paul latest in GOP to question ‘democracy and majority rule’

Stephan: It is fascinating in a negative way to watch Republican members of Congress become more and more explicit is their opposition to democracy. Take Rand Paul, for instance. Then ask yourself what does his being elected to office as a senator say about the people of Kentucky? The problem facing America is Americans

Rand Paul Credit: Vanity Fair

About a month before Election Day 2020, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) raised a few eyebrows by declaring via social media that the United States is “not a democracy.” The Utah Republican added soon after, “Democracy isn’t the objective; liberty, peace, and prospefity [sic] are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that.”

Eight months later, the New York Times published a report on the severity of Republican efforts to thwart our electoral system, and it quoted Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) making related comments.

Some other Republicans embrace the notion that they are trying to use their prerogatives as a minority party to safeguard their own power. Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky said the endeavor was the essence of America’s system of representative democracy, distinguishing it from direct democracy, where the majority rules and is free to trample the rights of the minority unimpeded.

“The idea of democracy and majority rule really is what goes against our history and what the country stands for,” the GOP senator said. “The Jim Crow laws came […]