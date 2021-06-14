Trump Justice Department subpoenaed info from White House counsel Don McGahn’s Apple account: report

Stephan: Just as I predicted the corruption and criminality of Trump and those who served him is going to dribble out over months, maybe years. ANd the picture it is painting is the sort of thing you see in fascist authoritarian countries. What is also clear is that he should have been found guilty in his first impeachment. Only the corruption of the Republican Senators, their commitment to power over national wellbeing allowed him to survive, and history will record that. I don't think Americans fully understand how badly Trump wounded American democracy, how close we came to losing the substance of democracy. And if we do not investigate this thoroughly and hold those who did this to account, it will happen again.

WASHINGTON — Former White House counsel Don McGahn was told by Apple last month that the Justice Department subpoenaed information about an account he owned in February 2018, two sources familiar with the matter told the New York Times.

At the time, Apple was barred by authorities from telling McGahn that it had sought this information. It is unclear what the DOJ was investigating or if McGahn was the primary target of the inquiry, the Times reported.

The revelation is the latest in a series of reports finding the Trump-era Justice Department monitored and pursued private information on journalists and Democratic lawmakers.

It comes just days after the Justice Department’s independent watchdog announced it was launching a broad investigation into whether the Trump administration and its two attorneys general improperly seized phone records of House Democratic lawmakers, their staff and journalists as part of an aggressive 2018 leak investigation.

On Friday, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed he would launch an investigation, adding his watchdog agency would look beyond subpoenas to “other legal authorities (used) to obtain communication records … in connection with recent investigations of alleged unauthorized disclosures of information to the media by government officials.”

