This PA lawmaker is a Christian zealot, an academic fraud and an insurrectionist. He’s the tip of the iceberg

Stephan: The linkage of White supremacist christofascism and the Republican Party is one of the most dangerous trends in the United States today. Here is its profile.

Republican Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano Credit: Wikimedia

On May 9, the New Yorker published a feature story by Pulitzer winner Eliza Griswold about Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who could well be the Republican nominee for governor next year, as a flagship example of the swelling power of Christian nationalism within today’s GOP. That’s an issue I focused on in a 2018 story largely driven by a paper called “Make America Christian Again,” co-authored by sociologist Andrew Whitehead. I described this phenomenon as “an Old Testament-based worldview fusing Christian and American identities, and sharpening the divide with those who are excluded from it,” and quoted from the paper:

Christian nationalism … draws its roots from “Old Testament” parallels between America and Israel, who was commanded to maintain cultural and blood purity, often through war, conquest, and separatism.

Despite the “Old Testament” slant, this version of Christianity has no room for Exodus 22:21: “You must not mistreat or oppress foreigners in any way. Remember, you […]