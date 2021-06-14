A Male Infertility Crisis Could Be On The Horizon

Dr. Tomer Avidor-Reiss, who teaches at the University of Toledo’s biological sciences department, knows a lot about fertility — not just because of his research, but for personal reasons, too.
“Infertility affected my family twice,” Avidor-Reiss told Salon by email. His parents, he recalled, had trouble conceiving because of RH incompatibility, a condition in which mother and fetus have incompatible blood; he was only born after his mother had already suffered a miscarriage. He and his wife, too, struggled to conceive after they were diagnosed with “unexplained infertility”; happily, they were able to conceive eventually with the aid of modern medicine.
If current studies are to be believed, Avidor-Reiss’ family plight may become more common. Birth rates are dropping, and not necessarily for positive reasons (such as women having more autonomy and choosing to delay starting families). There is growing evidence that plastic pollution is linked to dropping sperm counts, which at least in Western countries means the majority of men could reach infertility levels in mere decades if sperm counts continue to plummet linearly. Read the Full Article
Nature’s way of bring balance to a destructive species that is destroying the planet. I know you have long held the belief that there is not over population while not at your level of understanding I disagree. Too many people are driving a mass extinction, maybe a billion or so would be a good number 8 projected to grow larger still is too much.
Top scientists are now worried about female infertility from vax. Recent research by Salk Institute reveaved that the spike protein all by itself is damaging. Now it is known, thanks to Byron Bridle, that the vax spike protein is traveling throughout the body, crossing the blood brain barrier, lodging in organs and most especially in lodging in ovaries. Even the inventor of mRNA technology, Robert Malone, is worried.
For more info on what is now known go to Trial Site news. We must stop jabbing children NOW.
It means there will be fewer people to pay taxes so the rich MUST pay MORE.