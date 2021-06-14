4 mass shootings in 6 hours leave 39 wounded, 5 dead across US

Stephan: Tonight I watched 60 Minutes and was appalled by their package on teaching school children how to offer emergency first aid to classmates wounded by gunfire. I was particularly stunned by an interview with a fireman who explained how he has given his 12-year-old son a kit for his back pack he can use to stop bleeding from bullet wounds. This is America today. This is what our national obsessive gun psychosis has led to. Teaching children how to save their friends for gunshot wounds from some random sicko. And here is today's news.

Police help a victim of a mass shooting Credit: Jessica Moss/Reuters

At least four major U.S. cities were reeling from an onslaught of mass shootings over the weekend that left at least 39 people wounded, five dead and police officials alarmed that the surge in gun violence is a prelude to a bloody summer as the nation emerges from the pandemic.

Police in Austin, Cleveland, Chicago and Savannah were all investigating on Sunday mass shootings that erupted over a six-hour streak that began around 9 p.m. on Friday and spilled over into Saturday morning.

“It’s very disturbing what we’re seeing across the country and the level of gun violence that we’re seeing across the country. It’s disturbing and it’s senseless,” Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter, Jr. said at a weekend news conference after one person was killed and eight others, including an 18-month-old baby and two teenagers, were wounded.

On Sunday morning, Savannah police were working to identify the suspect or suspects who rolled up in a dark-colored sedan and unleashed a barrage of gunfire around 9 p.m. Friday on a group of people […]