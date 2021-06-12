Can American Democracy Survive? Six Trends Hold the Answer.

Stephan: I am no longer at all certain that democracy will survive in the United States. We have one party, the Republicans, and about a third of the voters, who are actively trying to convert the country to a faux-democracy that is actually a christofascist White supremacist authoritarian state. This is going to come down to every man and woman in the country taking a stand. Where do you stand? What are you willing to do to preserve democracy in the United States.

Credit: Shutterstock

For the first time in my life, I fear for my country. I am not sure that American democracy will survive. Oh, I think the form will survive, elections, a Congress, but the substance of fair elections, every citizen with the right to vote, and encouraged to do so, will be gone. America will be rigged as surely as Putin has rigged Russia, as surely as any South American dictatorship, the Soviet Union under Stalin, or Germany under Hitler. Democracies are not easy to maintain. The fact that the U.S. has done it for more than two centuries is historically amazing. And I am not alone in this thinking. One hundred of the leading scholars of American democracy, driven by this concern, issued the following statement on the first of June 2021:

“We, the undersigned, are scholars of democracy who have watched the recent deterioration of U.S. elections and liberal democracy with growing alarm. Specifically, we have watched with deep concern as Republican-led state legislatures across the country have in recent months proposed or implemented what we consider […]