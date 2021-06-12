Behold, the power of white supremacy!

Stephan: As I follow the White Supremacy Trend I see it becoming more and more violent. It is clear that there is a sizeable part of the White population who are enthusiastically preparing for civil war. And, it should be noted, this group has infiltrated the military and the police. I feel a bit like I am living in the early months of 1861.

White nationalist demonstrators use shields as they guard the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va. The latest Military Times Poll of active-duty troops found that more than 1 in 3 have seen signs of white supremacist or similarly extremist ideology in the ranks, an increase from last year’s survey. Credit: Steve Helber/AP

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, released findings in March that showed a rise of 149% in reported anti-Asian American hate crimes from 2019 to 2020. PolitiFact wrote: “The report doesn’t mention former President Donald Trump. However, it does show that Google searches found spikes for racist terms such as ‘China virus’ and ‘Kung Flu’ spiked throughout 2020.” As to Trump calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” or the “Kung Flu,” Asian American Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said: “It did not help the situation. And frankly, it’s appalling that it’s been allowed … to become this bad. … But we have a long way to go in this country. Asian Americans are still viewed as an ‘other.’” […]