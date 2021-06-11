‘We’re being marginalized!’ Fox News hosts explode at Black people ‘trying to take down the white culture’

The hosts of Fox & Friends on Wednesday claimed that white people are being “marginalized” by an effort to provide racial justice education in schools.

Hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade expressed angst while discussing the possibility that schools are teaching “critical race theory,” a term that they did not define.

“They’re not acknowledging any improvement in our culture, the gains made, how we are more equal, even despite our faults, than any other country,” Kilmeade said. “The other thing is they are not only trying to raise up minorities and make sure the playing field is even, they’re trying to take down the white culture.”

“This generation of Americans wonders why aren’t we all Americans?” he continued. “Why are we being marginalized on a daily basis based on our gender, our sexuality, and the color of our skin. And it’s not even subtle! It is actually out there! It is written in black and white!”

Kilmeade went on to compare critical race theory with “other civil rights movements in our past.”

“We’ve seen the enemy and it’s white people and they wonder why people have a problem with it!” he exclaimed.

Earhardt […]