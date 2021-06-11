Is the White Working-Class Turning to the Right?

Stephan: This is an amazing report. How any working-class person could vote MAGA is almost unbelievable, inasmuch as the MAGA policies of Trump and the Republican Party are specifically designed to screw the working class in terms of everything from education to taxes, to safe working conditions. Why is this happening? In my view, this is another alarm bell warning us about the growing White supremacy racism that infects the United States; a social cancer that threatens our democracy as it has not been threatened since the 1860s.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump holding signs at the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township, Pennsylvania on October 31, 2020. Credit: Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle/Getty

How do we know anything at all about the 74 million people who voted for Trump in 2020? Are they mostly racist? Sexist, homophobic, xenophobic? Are they white working-class males who suffer from status anxiety as the U.S. population grows more diverse? Are Trump supporters wealthier voters or poorer? Are they anti-elites, or elites themselves? Are working people becoming the core of the Republican Party, as Senator Josh Hawley proclaimed on election night? Or did Joe Biden bring them back into the Democratic fold?

Answers to these questions traditionally come from exit polls supplemented by what we hear from political commentators, labor union officials, and community leaders. An NBC poll (February 21, 2021) reported that the news is not good for labor progressives:

The GOP is rapidly becoming the blue-collar party.

In the last decade, the percentage of blue-collar voters who call themselves Republicans has grown by 12 points. At the same time, the number in that group identifying […]