Global approval of the United States has rebounded under Biden, survey finds

Stephan: Here is some more good news from and about the Biden Administration. The peace of the world in large measure depends on the relationship of the U.S. and its traditional allies. And that in turn is affected by how the allies perceive the U.S. and the state of its democracy. We were more badly damaged by Trump and his utterly corrupt administration than, I think, most Americans realize.

President Biden has promised the world that “America is back.”

As he takes his first trip abroad as president, a Pew Research Center global survey released Thursday shows that many in advanced economies believe it.

Trust in the U.S. president fell to historic lows in most countries surveyed during Donald Trump’s presidency, according to Pew.

Under Biden, it has soared. In the 12 countries surveyed both this year and last, a median of 75 percent of respondents expressed confidence in Biden to “do the right thing regarding world affairs,” Pew found, compared with 17 percent for Trump last year. Sixty-two percent of respondents now have a favorable view of the United States vs. 34 percent at the end of Trump’s presidency.

“The election of Joe Biden as president has led to a dramatic shift in America’s international image,” the Pew report reads.

The findings come a day after Biden touched down in England on the first leg of a whirlwind trip through Europe. On his agenda: a meeting of the Group of Seven nations in Cornwall, a NATO summit in Brussels, […]