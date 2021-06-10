GOP Congressman Asks if US Forest Service Can ‘Change the Course of the Moon’s Orbit’ to Fix Climate Change

The good news is a Republican U.S. Congressman appears to believe climate change is real and can be fixed. The bad news is he thinks the federal government can somehow alter the orbit of the moon – or the earth – to do so.
“Is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit?” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked Jennifer Eberlien, the Associate Deputy Chief at the U.S. Forest Service, as the Daily Dot reports. “Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.”
His “profound effects” remark seemed to be an afterthought.
For those who will say the Congressman from Texas was just kidding, he began his query by saying, “I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they’ve found the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and […]
You can’t make this stuff up ’cause who would believe it. I got to figure the 1st District has folks who enjoy being able to laugh at their politicians. No body can be that dumb, can they?