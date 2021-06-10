GOP Congressman Asks if US Forest Service Can ‘Change the Course of the Moon’s Orbit’ to Fix Climate Change

Stephan: Louie Gohmert is an example of what I said in my previous comment. Although it is being largely played in the media as Gohmert the cartoon moron. But I think one should look deeper. Louie Gohmert has been re-elected by Texas 1st District every two years since 2005, seven times with no less than 68 percent of the vote. The Democrats didn't even put up a candidate in 2008 and 2012. All of this tells us a great deal. Most importantly a large percentage of the population vote on the basis of our fears, resentment, and prejudices rather than facts. What else could explain electing such a man to Congress?

ORBITS: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asks whether the Forest Service or the BLM can alter the orbit of the moon or the Earth in order to fight climate change during a House Natural Resources hearing pic.twitter.com/yYiOyi2cMZ — Forbes (@Forbes) June 8, 2021

The good news is a Republican U.S. Congressman appears to believe climate change is real and can be fixed. The bad news is he thinks the federal government can somehow alter the orbit of the moon – or the earth – to do so.

“Is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit?” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked Jennifer Eberlien, the Associate Deputy Chief at the U.S. Forest Service, as the Daily Dot reports. “Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.”

His “profound effects” remark seemed to be an afterthought.

For those who will say the Congressman from Texas was just kidding, he began his query by saying, “I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they’ve found the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and […]