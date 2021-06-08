Those Who Didn’t Wear Masks Were 2 Times More Likely to Get COVID, Data Shows

Stephan: Well, the data is beginning to come in and the stupidity of anti-vaxxers, and non-mask wearers is becoming obvious. It is a measure of how fantasy beliefs can be held so strongly that such people are willing to risk their lives in a kind of Russian Roulette over their willful ignorance. As it is, as this report lays out, "... some have estimated that tens of thousands of COVID deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented with universal mask-wearing."

A boy wearing a protective mask and gloves rides his bike with his family close behind on a relatively empty sidewalk amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 16, 2020 in New York City.

Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

From March of last year through May 2021, those who didn’t ever wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus were two times more likely to get infected with the virus than those who wore their masks whenever they ventured outside their home, data from a new study suggests.

The Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index polled people about their mask-wearing and other habits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year along with questions about how they tested for the infection. Of those respondents who said they always wore their masks in public, only 11 percent said they ended up testing positive for the virus, compared to nearly a quarter (23 percent) of respondents who said they never wore masks and eventually contracted coronavirus.

The gap may be even wider than that because according to Axios, those who didn’t wear masks were also less likely to get tested for the […]