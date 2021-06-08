Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, June 8th, 2021

Those Who Didn’t Wear Masks Were 2 Times More Likely to Get COVID, Data Shows

Author:     Chris Walker
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     June 7, 2021
 Link: Those Who Didn’t Wear Masks Were 2 Times More Likely to Get COVID, Data Shows
Stephan:   Well, the data is beginning to come in and the stupidity of anti-vaxxers, and non-mask wearers is becoming obvious. It is a measure of how fantasy beliefs can be held so strongly that such people are willing to risk their lives in a kind of Russian Roulette over their willful ignorance. As it is, as this report lays out, "... some have estimated that tens of thousands of COVID deaths in the U.S. could have been prevented with universal mask-wearing."
A boy wearing a protective mask and gloves rides his bike with his family close behind on a relatively empty sidewalk amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 16, 2020 in New York City.
Credit: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty

From March of last year through May 2021, those who didn’t ever wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus were two times more likely to get infected with the virus than those who wore their masks whenever they ventured outside their home, data from a new study suggests.

The Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index polled people about their mask-wearing and other habits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year along with questions about how they tested for the infection. Of those respondents who said they always wore their masks in public, only 11 percent said they ended up testing positive for the virus, compared to nearly a quarter (23 percent) of respondents who said they never wore masks and eventually contracted coronavirus.

The gap may be even wider than that because according to Axios, those who didn’t wear masks were also less likely to get tested for the […]

Read the Full Article

6 Comments

  1. Teresa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 8:46 am

    Why is it acceptable to discuss how many lives could have been saved by masks when it is not acceptable to discuss how many lives could have been saved if only doctors had been allowed to prescribe Ivermectin? It has been known for a YEAR that Ivermectin can not only cure COVID but it can PREVENT COVID. Instead of prescribing a safe, inexpensive and effective 40 year old drug, doctors were told once a patient presents with symptoms to simply go home with Tylenol and don’t come back until they were so sick they needed oxygen. WHY? Why not try everything that was known since last year? Why were treatments suppressed in favor of standing down and waiting for an experimental vaccine? Articles about Ivermectin have been censored and suppressed. Why? What is going on?

    • Rev. Dean on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:06 pm

      No reliable information is available that proves that this medication can prevent Corona-virus. Maybe that is the reason it was not used. It’s main use is for parasites.

      • Teresa on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 7:52 am

        That is not at all true. There is now plenty of studies and trials for Ivermectin. In the states it is used primarily for parasites for animals. But, in many other countries it is widely available for dengue, zika and other viruses. Bret Weinstein interviewed Dr Pierre Kory about this for 2 hours. The FLCCC is making it available through telemedecine. They make the point that with the vax, plus the people who had covid plus those who have Ivermectin we could get to herd immunity.

    • Stephan Schwartz on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 6:51 pm

       Teresa —

      Your references to  Ivermectin are so wrong that CDC and FDA have issued cautionary warnings about its use in relation to Covid-19. This is as bad as the woman doctor who said the vaccines magnetized you. Just because someone has an MD or a PHD does not mean they are competent to talk about this subject.

  2. Rev. Dean on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    I hate these non-mask wearers. I never got a flu shot they give everyone each year, because I didn’t need one. I have always protected myself by keeping my immune system working properly. I am getting this shot for covid-19 though because I have never seen anything this bad in my lifetime. I also wear a mask because I know this disease is an airborne type of disease and the distance between people does not make much distance; what does is the ventilation system in whatever store you may be in when you go to a store, which can catch the virus if it is a good one.