Those Who Didn’t Wear Masks Were 2 Times More Likely to Get COVID, Data Shows

From March of last year through May 2021, those who didn’t ever wear masks to stop the spread of coronavirus were two times more likely to get infected with the virus than those who wore their masks whenever they ventured outside their home, data from a new study suggests.
The Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index polled people about their mask-wearing and other habits associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year along with questions about how they tested for the infection. Of those respondents who said they always wore their masks in public, only 11 percent said they ended up testing positive for the virus, compared to nearly a quarter (23 percent) of respondents who said they never wore masks and eventually contracted coronavirus.
The gap may be even wider than that because according to Axios, those who didn’t wear masks were also less likely to get tested for the […]
Why is it acceptable to discuss how many lives could have been saved by masks when it is not acceptable to discuss how many lives could have been saved if only doctors had been allowed to prescribe Ivermectin? It has been known for a YEAR that Ivermectin can not only cure COVID but it can PREVENT COVID. Instead of prescribing a safe, inexpensive and effective 40 year old drug, doctors were told once a patient presents with symptoms to simply go home with Tylenol and don’t come back until they were so sick they needed oxygen. WHY? Why not try everything that was known since last year? Why were treatments suppressed in favor of standing down and waiting for an experimental vaccine? Articles about Ivermectin have been censored and suppressed. Why? What is going on?
No reliable information is available that proves that this medication can prevent Corona-virus. Maybe that is the reason it was not used. It’s main use is for parasites.
That is not at all true. There is now plenty of studies and trials for Ivermectin. In the states it is used primarily for parasites for animals. But, in many other countries it is widely available for dengue, zika and other viruses. Bret Weinstein interviewed Dr Pierre Kory about this for 2 hours. The FLCCC is making it available through telemedecine. They make the point that with the vax, plus the people who had covid plus those who have Ivermectin we could get to herd immunity.
Teresa — I am sorry to tell you, but your post is absolute crap and dangerous. The information in the story aout wearing or not wearing a mask has been confirmed elsewhere but what I found particularly alarming was your favorable reference to Ivermectin in relation to Covid-19. Please refer to: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19.
Please stop spreading false information.
Teresa —
Your references to Ivermectin are so wrong that CDC and FDA have issued cautionary warnings about its use in relation to Covid-19. This is as bad as the woman doctor who said the vaccines magnetized you. Just because someone has an MD or a PHD does not mean they are competent to talk about this subject.
I hate these non-mask wearers. I never got a flu shot they give everyone each year, because I didn’t need one. I have always protected myself by keeping my immune system working properly. I am getting this shot for covid-19 though because I have never seen anything this bad in my lifetime. I also wear a mask because I know this disease is an airborne type of disease and the distance between people does not make much distance; what does is the ventilation system in whatever store you may be in when you go to a store, which can catch the virus if it is a good one.