Idaho’s Republicans in political civil war as state lurches further right

Stephan: Something worth close attention is going on with Idaho, a sort of next step for the White Supremacist christofascists. They are trying to turn Idaho into a White Supremacy MAGA world state. And it is attracting the attention of counties in both Eastern Oregon and Washington. Three Washington and seven Oregon counties all want to have their state's borders altered so that they can become part of Idaho. To be clear states have changed their borders, although it is rare, and almost always race-based. Eight non-slave owning Counties of slave-owning Virginia hived off and became West Virginia in 1861. We don't tell ourselves the truth about racism in the United States. Did you have a course in racism when you went to high school, or college? All of this is part of what I have been calling The Great Schism Trend. And not the anti-masker aspect of this report. Just as I am not sure democracy will survive in the U.S., each year I see ever greater open White supremacy. This trend is going to be a real problem for the next 30 years. In my opinion, however, it will be gone by 2050. Climate change will compel equality. You can already see it happening in the 18-34 demographic.

Janice McGeachin, the lieutenant governor who had ordered cities and counties to revoke mask orders. Photograph: John Roark/AP

BOISE, IDAHO – Last month, the Republican governor revoked his lieutenant governor’s ban on mask mandates – and observers say the fight is symptomatic of a larger problem

Idaho’s rightward political lurch has immersed the state’s Republicans in a political civil war that now extends all the way from the grassroots to the executive mansion.

In late May, the state’s Republican governor, Brad Little, angrily revoked an executive order banning mask mandates in the state, which had been put in place by his own militia-supporting lieutenant governor during a period when she was deputizing for him.

Janice McGeachin had ordered that Idaho cities and counties revoke mask orders, playing into a widespread fear among the far right that basic health measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic are a sign of an over-reaching government. Little then called McGeachin’s action “tyranny” and a “stunt” and scuppered it after it had been in place for just a day.

But observers say the bizarre fight is symptomatic of a much […]