Can Tiny Forests Breathe Fresh Air Into Our Cities?

Stephan: It is my belief that this trend will grow and that by 2060 cities and towns will look very different than they do today. To deal with climate change we are going to have to plant trees and rethink our agriculture. This story is an early report on this trend, and very good news it is.

Children in Leicester, UK, plant a tiny forest in their school. Leicester City Council

In 2014 eco-entrepreneur Shubhendu Sharma gave a TED Talk about the value of the mini-woodland ecosystems he was planting across India. He described how they grow 10 times faster, are 30 times denser, and 100 times more biodiverse than a conventional forest.

His tiny forests were inspired by Japanese ecologist Akira Miyawaki’s technique of creating small, condensed urban forests on degraded soils.

He had created them near houses, schools and even factories. Some covered the space of only six parked cars and were so dense you couldn’t walk into them. “If you see a barren piece of land, remember that it can be a potential forest,” urged Sharma.

His company Afforestt has planted 138 forests in 10 countries around the world.

Tiny Forests Thriving in Europe?

Tiny forests have been springing up across Europe. Advocates say they are key to boosting declining flora and fauna like birds and insects in cities, and to help reach climate goals by storing carbon.

Belgian biologist Nicolas […]