As plan for new U.S. health agency to speed treatments takes shape, doubts remain

Stephan: The American illness profit system has failed miserably in handling this pandemic. The social outcome data makes that obvious. The system is not designed to produce wellbeing as its first priority, as is the case in other democratic nations and thus, stressed by Covid-19 it has produced miserable outcome data. So I have been watching for what Biden would do once that realization became irrefutable. Here's what he is doing. The scientists realize that with climate change we are going to see a series of ongoing pandemics brought on by the mutation of viruses and bacteria in response to climate change. 2020 is going to happen again, and this is an attempt to stay ahead of what is coming.

Francis Collins, director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The hearing is titled “NIH’s FY22 Budget and the State of Medical Research.”

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty

Those closely following President Joe Biden’s plan to create a huge agency to fund cutting-edge, transformative health projects welcomed the release this week of new details about the ambitious proposal. But for some research advocates, worries remain that the new agency won’t be significantly different from the rest of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where it would be housed.

The proposed Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) “will need to be audacious, nimble, and have unique authorities,” says Ellen Sigal, chair and founder of Friends of Cancer Research. “It’s an incredible opportunity, but at the moment there are many unknowns that will need to be discussed and debated in the near future.”

First proposed by Biden early this year, ARPA-H would be modeled after the similarly named Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which has a […]