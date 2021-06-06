Sackler Family Empire Poised To Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

Stephan: The Sackler family, principals in Purdue Pharma Corporation, through their drug Oxycotin were responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of people, and the destruction of the lives and families of many multiples more. When it all blew up into the Oxycontin scandal they were careful to get billions of dollars of their money out of the company and, now, it appears they will get personal immunity from being held criminally liable. Have you noticed that in the United States wealthy and well-connected people rarely seem to be held responsible for anything, whereas a Black teenage boy with a joint in his pocket may end up being murdered by the police? The American legal system is a deck stacked in favor of those who are White, rich, and well-connected. I find that disgusting.

Members of the Sackler family who own Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, moved a step closer to winning immunity from opioid lawsuits.

Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty

After more than a year of high-stakes negotiations with billions of dollars on the line, a bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, cleared a major hurdle late Wednesday.

Federal Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, N.Y., moved the controversial deal forward despite objections from dozens of state attorneys general, setting the stage for a final vote by the company’s creditors expected this summer.

The drugmaker filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2019 facing an avalanche of lawsuits tied to its aggressive opioid sales practices.

Public health experts and many government officials say the introduction of OxyContin fueled the nation’s deadly opioid epidemic.

This development brings members of the Sackler family, some of whom own Purdue Pharma and served on the company’s board of directors, a step closer to winning immunity from future opioid lawsuits.

According to legal documents filed as part of the case, that immunity would extend to dozens of family members, more than 160 financial trusts, […]