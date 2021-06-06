Sackler Family Empire Poised To Win Immunity From Opioid Lawsuits

After more than a year of high-stakes negotiations with billions of dollars on the line, a bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, cleared a major hurdle late Wednesday.
Federal Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, N.Y., moved the controversial deal forward despite objections from dozens of state attorneys general, setting the stage for a final vote by the company’s creditors expected this summer.
The drugmaker filed for Chapter 11 protection in 2019 facing an avalanche of lawsuits tied to its aggressive opioid sales practices.
Public health experts and many government officials say the introduction of OxyContin fueled the nation’s deadly opioid epidemic.
This development brings members of the Sackler family, some of whom own Purdue Pharma and served on the company’s board of directors, a step closer to winning immunity from future opioid lawsuits.
According to legal documents filed as part of the case, that immunity would extend to dozens of family members, more than 160 financial trusts, […]
As it has ever been the rich and connected live in a different reality than the masses. They are not called the elite for nothing.
The swamp protects itself.