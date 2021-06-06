Good internet service is still a luxury in the US

Stephan: My sister lives on her property in rural France surrounded by forest about 2 miles from a picturesque village. She has full high-speed internet and excellent cell phone service. My wife and I live on our property on a rural island off the coast of Washington state surrounded by forest about 2 miles from a picturesque village. We have good internet service only because the family that owns the internet company is headed by a geek who values the internet. We have no reliable cell phone service and have to maintain a landline. Americans live in the delusion that they have the best healthcare and the best internet and cell service in the world. Just like Donald Trump lies, it is a delusion. As this article describes if you are a person of modest means living in a rural area, the quality of your cell and internet service does not even rank in the top 10 nations in the developed democratic world. But of course, even though the quality of the service is poor compared with other parts of the world, like everything else in the U.S. we pay the highest fees in the world for what we do have.

Home broadband is more important than ever. It’s also seemingly a luxury good.

Just over half of Americans making less than $30,000 a year have home broadband, a service that’s increasingly important for numerous aspects of life, from school to work to socializing. A much higher 92 percent of households bringing in $75,000 or more per year have home broadband, according to a new survey by Pew Research Center.

“That gap has been persistent even as the number of people who live in poor households has gone up over the years,” according to Lee Rainie, director of internet and technology research at Pew, which has been surveying broadband access for two decades.

Broadband access varies by other demographic factors as well. People without college degrees were less likely to have broadband than people with more education. Black and Hispanic people were less likely to have it than their white counterparts. But income was one of the most important determinators as to whether or not people had broadband.

That’s due to the high cost of internet in the United […]