America Has a Drinking Problem

Stephan: When I started meditating seriously in 1965 I quit drinking hard spirits because it interfered with my practice, and many of my friends did likewise. Over the space of just a few years it seemed an entire generation turned from hard alcohol to marijuana and wine. But over the following decades I have watched the rise and fall of alcohol, and noticed recently that whiskey is now back amongst the television ads. This interesting essay tracks America's use of hard alcohol. Like smoking for me it has more negatives than positives, but that is not the general view.

Few things are more American than drinking heavily. But worrying about how heavily other Americans are drinking is one of them.

The Mayflower landed at Plymouth Rock because, the crew feared, the Pilgrims were going through the beer too quickly. The ship had been headed for the mouth of the Hudson River, until its sailors (who, like most Europeans of that time, preferred beer to water) panicked at the possibility of running out before they got home, and threatened mutiny. And so the Pilgrims were kicked ashore, short of their intended destination and beerless. William Bradford complained bitterly about the latter in his diary that winter, which is really saying something when you consider what trouble the group was in. (Barely half would survive until spring.) Before long, they were not only making their own beer but also importing wine and liquor. Still, within a couple of generations, Puritans like Cotton Mather were warning that a “flood of RUM” could “overwhelm all good Order among us.”

George Washington first won elected office, in 1758, by getting voters soused. (He is said to […]