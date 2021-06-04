With Homicides Rising, Cities Brace for a Violent Summer

Stephan: In gun-crazed America, it is business as usual to have weekly, even daily mass gun murders, augmented by random routine murders of a shooter's family, friends, or strangers and, of course, thousands of suicides by gun. No other democratic nation in the world has anything like this problem, and as this story describes it is getting worse. I am beginning to get emails from readers telling me that they had planned to visit the United States but have come to believe the country is too dangerous to visit. In Texas, a state governed about as badly as any state in the union, the Republicans have just passed a law, and the state's moronic governor has just signed it, that allows any Texan (with a few narrow exceptions) to carry a gun concealed or displayed with no license or training where they like when they like. Now, what do you think is going to happen? The answer is simple. More gun deaths. More murders, more violence, more families destroyed. Aren't you proud to be an American?

Law enforcement at the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Miami on Sunday.

Credit: Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The upbeat mood at an album release party at El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County was shattered when three men in ski masks jumped out of a stolen white Nissan S.U.V. and fired randomly into the crowd early Sunday.

Some revelers fired back. The whole encounter unrolled in about 10 seconds, leaving two people dead and 21 others injured. It was one of the worst shootings in the Miami area in recent memory, and came just a day after one person died and six were wounded in a drive-by shooting in another part of the city.

Memorial Day weekend typically kicks off a three-month summer season for violent crime, and in the past few days there were also homicides at a nightclub in Dallas, on a freeway in Detroit and in an apartment building in Baton Rouge, La., where a 1-year-old was among the three people killed.

With the pandemic precautions that kept people at home receding, officials and police departments are bracing for […]