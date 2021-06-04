GOP governors’ termination of jobless aid could cost local economies over $12 billion: report

Stephan: What stands out for me about many of the Republican governors in office today is not only their incompetence as governors but their sheer nastiness. Here is a story explaining why I think as I do. This is a really ugly trend, but they consistently act in this way.

White supremacist Republican Governor of Texas Greg Abbott. Credit Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire

In addition to stripping a key lifeline from millions of jobless workers across the country, Republican governors’ plans to prematurely cut off emergency unemployment benefits could cost local economies an estimated $12 billion as previously covered individuals and families lose the extra $300 in weekly federal aid they were using to buy groceries and other necessities.

According to a report (pdf) released Wednesday by the Joint Economic Committee, a congressional panel chaired by Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), the decision by dozens of Republican governors to cut off the $300-per-week boost to unemployment insurance “will take over $755 million from UI beneficiaries and their families on average.”

“These numbers, while rough estimates, nonetheless probably understate the extent of the economic loss caused by this decision,” the report reads. “By ending these programs early, states are refusing billions of already appropriated federal dollars that could be spent in local groceries, restaurants, and retail shops.”

The JEC’s cost estimate does not include Maryland, which earlier this week became […]