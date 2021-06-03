100 Experts Express ‘Growing Alarm’ That Republicans Are Endangering Democracy

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for years now that the Republican Party is actively and explicitly working to sabotage democracy in America. Now here are 100 other scholars who agree. What I find particularly threatening to the nation's wellbeing, is that about a third of Americans believe they would be happy in a White supremacy authoritarian, fascist state. How can this possibly be true? 1) 63% of Americans have never been outside the borders of the United States. They have no real conception of what such a state would be like. 2) The average IQ in the U.S. is 98, and in the Red value states particularly it is even lower, they just aren't smart enough to understand what such a system of governance would do to their lives. 3) 27% of the population have overactive right amygdalas and those people are motived more by fear, anger, and resentment than they are by facts. 4) We are becoming a majority-minority nation, and about a third of Whites are completely freaked out by that. The election of 2022 is going to tell us how this is going to play out. It's up to you and me to preserve democracy. Are you prepared to do what it will take?

More than 100 scholars have issued a dire warning that Republicans are putting the nation’s democracy in danger by restricting access to voting and perpetuating the fiction that the 2020 presidential election was not secure.

“We, the undersigned, are scholars of democracy who have watched the recent deterioration of U.S. elections and liberal democracy with growing alarm,” said a statement released Tuesday by the New America think tank. “Specifically, we have watched with deep concern as Republican-led state legislatures across the country have in recent months proposed or implemented what we consider radical changes to core electoral procedures in response to unproven and intentionally destructive allegations of a stolen election.”

The statement was signed by more than 100 academics with expertise in politics, government, international affairs, public policy and other areas.

In the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss and subsequent lies about the integrity of the voting process, Republican state lawmakers across the country have introduced legislation that would make it harder for people to vote, citing concerns about election security. […]