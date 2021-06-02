The Catholic Church Is Reinstating Priests Accused of Sexual Abuse

Stephan: Pope Francis has just issued new and stricter (although nowhere near strict enough) rules about sexual molestation by the clergy. Good news. But the truth, based on the facts as outlined in this article, is that the Roman Catholic Church, I think as a result of its celibacy rules, is a fundamentally perverted institution. It attracts the sexually dysfunctional and makes their sexual dysfunction worse.

02LEFT: REV. ROBERT “BUD” (KEVIN E. SCHMIDT/QUAD CITY TIMES VIA AP) CENTER: BISHOP ROBERT GUGLIELMONE OF THE ROMAN CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF CHARLESTON (AP PHOTO/BRUCE SMITH). RIGHT: ACTIVIST CATHOLIC PRIEST REV. MICHAEL PFLEGER (KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/GETTY | COLLAGE BY CATHRYN VIRGINIA

When news broke this week that Chicago priest Michael Pfleger would be reinstated following multiple accusations of sexual abuse, one of his accusers was crushed. It had taken decades for him to even speak out about what he said he suffered at the hands of Pfleger, who is among the most well-known priests in the Catholic Church.

“It’s a cover-up because of his popularity,” the accuser, who asked to remain anonymous to protect his privacy, told VICE News. “They don’t see that side of him. They don’t know that side when I had bloody underwear. All they see is what’s going on with him now, what he has done since he has been at St. Sabina, the activist that he is now.”

The Chicago archdiocese initially removed Pfleger, a senior pastor at the St. Sabina Church on the South Side of Chicago, from his position […]