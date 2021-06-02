Republicans Are Passing Laws to Keep Teachers From Talking About Race

The absurdity of the Republican Party’s culture wars has reached new heights. A slew of GOP-led state legislatures are enacting new laws that ban teaching “critical race theory” an academic framework that has become the latest conservative boogeyman.
Do you want to learn about racism, discrimination and privilege? Well, Republicans are trying to make it really hard to do so with a slew of bills designed to muzzle educators. In Texas, House Bill 3979 would limit how teachers talk about current events and historic racism in their classrooms. It also bans schools from teaching the 1619 Project, a New York Times endeavor which investigates US history starting with the year the first slaves were brought to what would become the United States. After some political maneuvering, the controversial bill appears to be headed to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.
But in Oklahoma, where a critical race theory ban has taken place, the effects have already been chilling. Melissa Smith, an adjunct professor at Oklahoma City Community College, recently learned her race and […]
The culture wars are not just Republican. Witness the Democrat push for transgenderism and Black Lives Matter, while the latter group continues with violent and destructive protests. Does critical race theory look at how the Black community largely ignores family responsibility and education? Black crime flourishes because the importance of education is largely ignored and Black kids are running wild on the streets. Black fathers too often do not support their families. Now they’ve made a role model of George Floyd, a common criminal and drug addict who appears to never have supported his family. The Black community wants everybody else to make Black lives matter, but what are they doing to help themselves?
Please excuse me, but you are a racist Michael. and I do not like your insinuations and un-factual and unscientific.
You and my late mother would have gotten along great. She frequently said “that I tell it like it is” or as she saw it. She was a southern farm girl born in 1923 who taught elementary school during segregation and for a few years after until she could retire. She died in 2004 and in the last 2 or so of those years she was in a nursing home cared for very kindly and competently. Most of those changing her diaper, grooming, dressing and feeding her were black women some of whom I met. They were the kindest most respectful towards her the old racist who was having her butt wiped by those she considered beneath her before her decline. They were there with our family when she died. My Mother did become very kind and loving as she came near the end, love given and love returned.
We are all human beings on one planet needing to care for each other that we all may live a better life. It is not wise to condemn those not of our class, culture or tribe at some point in life we may need one of them to wipe our butt.
The job of a teacher is to make a student know how to learn for themselves.
When is hiding the truth teaching history? That is what has just happened in Florida with the push to ban critical race theory. Shame on the governor and his cohorts who harm the spread of truth.