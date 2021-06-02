Republicans Are Passing Laws to Keep Teachers From Talking About Race

Stephan: Republicans don't like public education, as Trumpian Education Secretary Betsy DeVos made explicit. But if there has to be public education they want to make sure students are indoctrinated with the right lies, not taught actual facts. The most dangerous force in America today is the Republican Party.

Texas Republican governor and White racist Greg Abbott. Credit: Bob Daemmrich/ZUMA Wire

The absurdity of the Republican Party’s culture wars has reached new heights. A slew of GOP-led state legislatures are enacting new laws that ban teaching “critical race theory” an academic framework that has become the latest conservative boogeyman.

Do you want to learn about racism, discrimination and privilege? Well, Republicans are trying to make it really hard to do so with a slew of bills designed to muzzle educators. In Texas, House Bill 3979 would limit how teachers talk about current events and historic racism in their classrooms. It also bans schools from teaching the 1619 Project, a New York Times endeavor which investigates US history starting with the year the first slaves were brought to what would become the United States. After some political maneuvering, the controversial bill appears to be headed to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

But in Oklahoma, where a critical race theory ban has taken place, the effects have already been chilling. Melissa Smith, an adjunct professor at Oklahoma City Community College, recently learned her race and […]