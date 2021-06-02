Humans are causing mass extinction at a rate not seen since the last major extinction event

Stephan: I find these reports so depressing because what they are saying is that humans are so stupid and greedy that they are literally destroying the ecosystem, the matrix of consciousness, upon which our own very existence depends. I think it is important to realize that there is nothing that guarantees the human species will survive climate change.

Bleached coral on the Great Barrier Reef outside Cairns Australia during a mass bleaching event, thought to have been caused by heat stress due to warmer water temperatures as a result of global climate change. Credit: Getty Images/Brett Monroe Garner



Roughly 66 million years ago, an asteroid or comet struck the planet and wiped out three-quarters of every animal and plant species alive. Known as the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event (K–Pg), it has been immortalized in popular culture because of its association with the end of the dinosaurs’ reign on Earth.

That is why scientists are hopeful that a new study regarding the rate of extinction nowadays may hammer home the urgency of our pollution problems. In an international study led by the Justus Liebig University Giessen that included geologists, paleontologists, evolutionary biologists and many others, researchers found that in some cases, man-made factors are causing an extinction rate that surpasses that of the Cretaceous–Paleogene extinction event.

The study, which was published last month in the journal Communications Earth & Environment, closely analyzed past extinction rates for freshwater animals and […]