More Than a Third of Heat Deaths Are Tied to Climate Change, Study Says

Stephan: An early data point on a trend that is going to become a bigger and bigger issue over the next 20 years, and an important factor in causing internal migrations in nations all over the world, but particularly those close to the equator.

Cool drinks were distributed on a New Delhi roadside in 2017. Credit: Tsering Topgyal/Associated Press

More than a third of heat-related deaths in many parts of the world can be attributed to the extra warming associated with climate change, according to a new study that makes a case for taking strong action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to protect public health.

The sweeping new research, published on Monday in the journal Nature Climate Change, was conducted by 70 researchers using data from major projects in the fields of epidemiology and climate modeling in 43 countries. It found that heat-related deaths in warm seasons were boosted by climate change by an average of 37 percent, in a range of a 20 percent increase to 76 percent.

Some earlier studies have performed similar analysis for individual cities during particular heat waves, but the new paper applies these ideas to hundreds of locations and across decades to draw broader conclusions.

“It is a thoughtful, insightful, clever approach to try to understand how climate change is altering heat-related mortality,” said Kristie […]